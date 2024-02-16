Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Garoppolo will be suspended for two games to begin the 2024 season, as he is not expected to appeal. Schefter also reports that Las Vegas is expected to release the veteran quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo headed toward Raiders release

Garoppolo, 32, appeared in just seven games during his first (and likely final) season in Las Vegas. He threw for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions. The QB was ultimately benched following his lackluster performance.

It's unclear what the future holds for Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously played for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

It should be noted that the Raiders were already rumored to be potentially releasing Garoppolo this offseason. Las Vegas is rebuilding and Garoppolo doesn't seem to be in their future plans.

Garoppolo has worked as both a starting and backup quarterback during his time in the NFL. Teams may still have interest in Garoppolo as a backup option, but it is difficult to envision him earning a starting role in 2024. And this latest suspension will not help his case.

With the Raiders headed in a different direction, only time will tell what the future holds for Jimmy Garoppolo. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing story as they are made available.