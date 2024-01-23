After hiring Antonio Pierce as head coach, the Raiders have now turned to Tom Telesco as their new general manager.

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made their head coach decision, promoting Antonio Pierce from interim to full-time. But to find their new general manager, the Raiders took a page out of the Los Angeles Chargers' book.

Las Vegas is working towards hiring Tom Telesco as their new GM, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Telesco spent 11 years in the same position with the Chargers, dating back to their time in San Diego.

In that decade+ the Chargers went just 84-95 overall. They made the playoffs three times, but never advanced past the Divisional Round. Los Angeles never won the AFC West under Telesco. With things going south in 2023, the Chargers fired Telesco after Week 15, ironically after a 63-21 loss to the Raiders.

For everything that went wrong with the Chargers, Telesco did plenty of good in Los Angeles. His draft classes helped set up the team for future success long after his dismissal. Players such as Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, Derwin James and of course Justin Herbert were all drafted under Telesco.

Alongside his draft acumen, Telesco is coming to Las Vegas with plenty of NFL experience. Before his 11 years with the Chargers, Telesco spent 1998-2012 with the Indianapolis Colts, working his way up to Vice President of Football Operations. He has been an executive in the NFL since 1991.

By hiring Antonio Pierce, the Raiders are looking to build off of the strong momentum they ended the 2023 season with. Tom Telesco saw Las Vegas get better from the opposing sideline. Now, he'll work directly with Pierce to ensure the Raiders reach new heights.