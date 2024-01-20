Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is ecstatic that the team is bringing back coach Antonio Pierce.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders officially announced that their head coach of the future will be Antonio Pierce. Pierce took over for the Raiders midway through this past season after the team fired previous head coach Josh McDaniels, and although the team was unable to make it to the postseason, the Las Vegas brass still saw enough from Pierce in his interim role to sign him to a long-term deal to guide the franchise.

One person who appeared to cosign the decision to bring back Pierce was none other than Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who recently took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to post a video of an amped-up Pierce in the Raiders locker room, captioning the video “THE RAIDER WAY 2024.”

The Raiders certainly have a foundational piece on the defensive side of the ball in Crosby, who has established himself as one of the best in the league at his position over the last few years. One major question mark for the franchise moving forward is at the quarterback position. During his time as the interim head coach, Antonio Pierce decided to bench often-injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, who showed flashes but was far from a clear-cut long term answer at the position in his limited opportunities.

In any case, Raiders fans can at least breathe easy knowing that their sidelines will be in good hands for the foreseeable future under the leadership of Pierce.