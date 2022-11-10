Published November 10, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders’ fortunes continued to turn for the worst after losing linebacker Blake Martinez just three days before taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships.

“I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions. I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years.”

A seven-year NFL veteran for three different teams, played in 63 of the Raiders’ defensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. The 28-year-old linebacker has played in four total games for Las Vegas after signing in early October, logging 20 total tackles, 14 solo.

Blake Martinez played a total of 84 NFL games and 78 starts, racking up 706 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 13 sacks, four interceptions and four fumbles in the process. He signed a three-year, $30 million in 2020 with the New York Giants after he led the league in tackles three years before with the Green Bay Packers, but a torn ACL in Week 3 of 2021 led to his eventual release the next year.

The retirement news comes just days after the Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Injured Reserve. Martinez was placed on the Las Vegas injury list for “NIR-Personal” reasons. Linebacker Denzel Perryman did not participate in practice as he deals with hip and rib injuries, while receiver Keelan Cole and linebacker Darien Butler took limited snaps.

The Raiders will kick off against the Colts at 1:05 p.m. PST this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.