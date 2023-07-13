Marcus Allen is one of the greatest ever to run the ball in the history of the NFL. As a former running back for the Oakland Raiders, Allen is also very much aware of the tense offseason situation between the Las Vegas Raiders and star tailback Josh Jacobs, who has yet to sign the $10.091 franchise tag the team used on him.

For Allen, running backs deserve better treatment and more respect from NFL teams.

Via Bill Williamson of Silver and Black Pride:

“Unfortunately, there is a prevalent assumption made by all of these teams that these top running backs aren’t worth investing into beyond four years and it’s not true,” Allen told Silver and Black Pride Wednesday at the American Century Championship at South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Jacobs wants a long-term contract, but the Raiders seemingly aren't budging. With only a few days before the July 17 deadline for long-term players to sign their franchise tags, Jacobs and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley have the spotlights on them again. Barkley also has yet to sign the Giants' franchise tag on him. If the deadline passes with the tags signed, the players will not be allowed to sign long-term deals until the end of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Jacobs has only played for the Raiders so far in his NFL career, spending his first four seasons in the league with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft as the 24th pick overall.