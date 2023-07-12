Saquon Barkley is calling cap on a reported contract extension he was offered with the New York Giants.

The star running back replied to a report on Twitter that claimed he turned down a $13 million offer from the New York Giants with a simple but effective “cap” emoji, all but denying the report as false. The report, which originally surfaced from Mike Florio of Pro Football talk, also stated that Barkley was seeking “Christian McCaffrey” money and wanted around $16 million per year.

🚨REPORT: The New York #Giants offered Star running back Saquon Barkley a contract worth $13 million per year, including $26 million over the first two years, sources tell @ProFootballTalk. “The offer was made before the deadline for applying the franchise tag, with the express… pic.twitter.com/anprVDUVgX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 12, 2023

Since Barkley has denied this report, it's unclear what contract negotiations are looking like between him and the Giants organization.

Saquon Barkley is currently set to make $10.1 million on the franchise tag for this upcoming season if a deal doesn't come by Monday July 17 at 4 p.m. ET, the franchise tag deadline. Barkley does not want to stay on the franchise tag and has reportedly considered holding out of week 1 if a deal doesn't get done.

Barkley is coming off one of his best and healthiest seasons as a pro. In 2022, Barkley played sixteen games for the first time since his rookie season. He earned a Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,312 yards and ten touchdowns while leading the Giants to their first postseason appearance since 2016 and first postseason win since 2011.

The Giants previously signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year $160 million contract extension this offseason following his breakout year. This was despite many people believing Barkley is a better and more consistent player overall than Daniel Jones. This further goes to show the NFL continuing to place value on quarterbacks, while the running backs' value all but diminishes.