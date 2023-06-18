The Las Vegas Raiders have had rumored interest in veteran cornerback Marcus Peters throughout the offseason. While it is not a certainty that the Raiders will land Peters to bolster its secondary, it seems like the logical fit, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Hard to classify this as a for-sure signing, but at the end of the day this feels like a logical fit,” Bonsignore wrote. “The educated guess is 60/40 the Raiders sign him.”

Marcus Peters was in Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders in May, but left without signing. The Raiders wanted to get an up-close look at their secondary during OTAs and minicamp, according to Bonsignore. The secondary includes a mixture of holdovers, free-agent signings and draft picks. Peters was in no rush to sign with an NFL team at that point in the offseason, according to Bonsignore.

Las Vegas is looking to have a resurgent defense in the 2023 season in the second year under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's direction. Familiarity in the system should be beneficial for the holdover players from last year. Patrick Graham became highly-regarded for his work as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants under head coach Joe Judge.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders sign the veteran cornerback to give Graham another piece on defense, or if him and the Raiders decided that they are content with the group the have right now. The most logical destination seems like the Raiders for Peters, but it is not a given.