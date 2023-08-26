Maxx Crosby couldn't be happier to have Josh Jacobs back with the Las Vegas Raiders. Josh Jacobs held out the entirety of training camp, unwilling to sign the franchise tag. It was reported Saturday afternoon that Jacobs and the Raiders agreed to a one-year contract, and Maxx Crosby wasted no time celebrating on social media.

Crosby's tweet was probably representative of what many Raiders players and fans felt when they learned that Jacobs was rejoining the team. Jacob's contract for the 2023 NFL season is worth up to $12 million, according to NFL Network. The franchise tag would've paid Jacobs a guaranteed $1o.1 million salary.

Crosby and Jacobs are two of the best players on the Raiders roster. Crosby made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2022. The defensive end led Las Vegas with 89 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss. Jacobs won the 2022 rushing title with 1,653 yards on the ground.

Jacobs came to a similar agreement with the Raiders that Saquon Barkley reached with the New York Giants. Instead of accepting the $10.1 million tag, Barkley agreed to a one-year deal that could be worth $11 million. Barkley's contract includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Unlike Jacobs, Barkley reported for the start of training camp.

The Jacobs news comes hours before the Raiders will play their preseason finale. Las Vegas is scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night. Without Jacobs, the Raiders have won their first two preseason games.

Crosby and Jacobs are expected to be on the field when the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the regular season.