When news that the Las Vegas Raiders had fired their head coach Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 season, it turned heads around the NFL.

Now granted, this move wasn't too surprising, all things considered; after leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record last season, becoming a favorite in the locker room on the way to having the interim tag removed from his moniker, Pierce won one less game over eight more tries, including a ten-game losing streak from October through mid-December. Factor in the talent in the pool of head coaching candidates available, including some who have connections to minority owner Tom Brady, and saying goodbye to Pierce was a logical option that was always on the table.

And yet, how does this impact the team's players, who rallied behind Pierce only one year ago? Did they welcome the move, or did it come as a surprise to the on-field members of Raiders Nation? Well, in an appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby, the four-time Pro Bowler broke down his feelings on the situation, noting that while he believed in his head coach, in the NFL, business is business.

“I believed in AP, this season didn't go the way anybody expected it, to be honest. It's unfortunate, this business is not easy, and from the coaching side and front office and just constant turnover, and especially being here, I've seen a lot, I'm going to be on a new head coach again,” Crosby told reporters.

“This will be the fifth head coach we've had or whatever. First and foremost shout out to AP, big shout out to AP, I wish him the best, hope his family and everything. The life, the real human element to it, it's not easy. He just signed a deal and now he's got to completely change everything. I just wish them the best going forward. We'll see, there's going to be a lot of decisions to be made, not only on a personal level, I've got to make the decision that's best for me, and I'm going to see. Obviously we don't know what the coach is going to look like, there is going to be a lot of changes.”

Pontificating on his own future in Las Vegas, Crosby noted that he still wants to be a member of the Raiders, as he's loved his time with the team. He did, however, note that he isn't sure what his future holds, as there are bound to be more changes in LV.

“I love being a Raider, I want to win here; I want to win with the Raiders, but we'll see,” Crosby noted. “There's going to be a lot of changes, and I'm going to take it one day at a time.”

Could the day eventually come when Crosby has to wear another uniform, be that the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles, or *gasp* the Kansas City Chiefs? It's tough to say, but at 27 years old, the Crosby conversation might have to happen whether Raiders fans like it or not.