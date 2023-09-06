There appears to be a bit of a disconnect between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chandler Jones. However, it's something that Jones' fellow defensive star, Maxx Crosby, isn't sweating a lot over.

“Everything’s in house. We’re good,” Maxx Crosby said when asked about the Jones situation, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

It can be remembered that Jones recently posted some controversial comments on X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter), including an NSFW-laden rant about not having the desire to play for the Raiders.

Raiders fans can feel a little less worried about the situation of their team amid those comments from Jones following that reaction from Crosby. Las Vegas is in the middle of its preparation for its 2023 regular season opener against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on the road this coming Sunday, and the last thing they would have wanted to deal with at this time is a fissure in the relationship between them and one of their most important players on the roster.

Jones, who signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in 2022 worth $51 million, is expected to play a pivotal role in Las Vegas' stop unit. In his first season with the team, he had 4.5 sacks and 38 combined tackles in 15 games.

In the event that Jones ultimately would not be able to play against the Broncos, the Raiders will have to ask rookie Tyree Wilson to step up. Wilson was selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft with the vision that he would learn from Jones.