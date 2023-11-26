Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is reportedly pushing to play on Sunday despite his doubtful designation.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury, but he reportedly is pushing to play and there is a realistic chance that he does, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Maxx Crosby got hurt in the Raiders' loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, and it would be a big blow for him to not be on the field against the Chiefs. Crosby is the best player on the defensive side of the ball for Las Vegas, and virtually an essential player for the team to have going up against Patrick Mahomes.

The Raiders come into the matchup at 5-6, so an upset over the Chiefs would be a huge win and keep some hopes alive for a wild card spot in the AFC. Not many expected that to be a conversation when the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels, but the team won two in a row with Antonio Pierce before losing to the Dolphins.

While it is still possible that Crosby misses the game against the Chiefs due to his knee injury, it is interesting to see it reported that he is pushing to play.

It will be worth monitoring reports on Crosby as we get closer to game time. If he does play, it will be worth monitoring his snap count, as well as how impactful he is on the game. It is a big wrinkle to the matchup between the two division rivals.