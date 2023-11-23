Raiders star Maxx Crosby's injury status for Las Vegas' game against the Kansas City Chiefs is in question

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to upset the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday. They may have to play without star defensive end Maxx Crosby though, who reportedly would have missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday due to a knee injury, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It should be noted that Las Vegas didn't actually practice on Thanksgiving, but Crosby reportedly wouldn't have participated Thursday.

The Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 by a final score of 20-13. Las Vegas is trying to stay afloat in the playoff conversation, as they currently hold a 5-6 record. Finding a way to emerge victorious on Sunday would go a long way towards sneaking into the postseason, from both a standings and momentum standpoint.

If Crosby does not play the Raiders will have a very difficult time trying to win on Sunday. He's a great player who helps to anchor Las Vegas' defense.

Maxx Crosby's impact on Raiders

Crosby, 26, is in his fifth season in the league. He's been durable throughout his NFL career, but this injury concern is obviously something to closely monitor.

Crosby is a two-time Pro Bowler who has emerged as one of the best all-around defenders in the NFL. He's recorded at least seven sacks in each of his professional seasons, and has posted at least 10 sacks in three of those seasons. Crosby's career-high in sacks came in 2022, when he had 12.5 sacks.

So far in 2023, Maxx Crosby already has 10.5 sacks. He will have a chance to set a new career-high if this injury does not keep him out for a significant amount of time.

Crosby's long-term health is of the utmost importantance. He likely won't play this Sunday versus Kansas City unless the Raiders believe there isn't risk of further impacting his current injury.

The Raiders will not have an easy road ahead. Following their Week 12 game against the Chiefs, Las Vegas will host the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders will then travel to Kansas City to battle the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Maxx Crosby and the Raiders.