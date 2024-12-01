Following their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby got a shoutout from former head coach Jon Gruden. During the social media craziness of fans roasting Daniel Carlson and complaining about Kansas City's dark magic, Gruden pointed out something in Crosby's game that not every fan probably realized.

Through the 2024 season, Crosby has played nearly 100% of defensive snaps in every game he's suited up for. Considering Gruden's passion for high-intensity players, Crosby's snap count numbers had him feeling really nicey on social media. Once Crosby saw the post, he showed love to the former Raiders' head coach with a short, heartfelt message.

“Love You Coach,” Crosby wrote. “More Is Required.” Crosby also included an eagle and diamond emoji, the star pass rusher's signature pair of emojis on social media.

Jon Gruden hopes young pass rushers ‘pay attention' to Raiders' Maxx Crosby

The lowest percentage of defensive snaps Crosby has played during a game is 82.4%, per Pro Football Reference. Only twice this season has Crosby been in fewer than 90% of defensive snaps in games he's appeared in, which is a rare feat for pass rushers.

Nowadays, most pass rushers are part of substitution packages, so their snap count percentages are usually a bit lower than Crosby's.

Across the league, other star pass rushers aren't coming close to Crosby's efficiency.

For comparison's sake, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett hasn't played 90%+ of defensive snaps in any game this season. Along with Garrett, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa ranges between 70% to a rare 100% in Week 3. Aside from that single 100% from Bosa, he's rarely surpassed 90% of defensive snaps this season.

All-in-all, Crosby is doing something not many pass rushers can do. He's one of the best to do it in the league, and he hardly ever needs a break. Facing a player like Crosby is a true nightmare for opposing offensive lines. Considering he brings the energy each play, he's even tougher to gameplan around.

And the former Raiders' coach made sure Crosby got the recognition he deserved for the intensity he plays with each week.