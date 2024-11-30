In an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, kicker Daniel Carlson probably isn't in any hurry to check social media following his miserable Week 13 performance.

The former fifth-round pick in 2018 had a game to forget against the Chiefs, hitting just one of his four attempts, including a game-winning kick. Unfortunately for him and the Raiders, the one successful attempt wasn't on the potentially game-winning kick.

The Raiders were on top for most of this game, as rookie Brock Bowers continued to impress. However, with less than two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the contest, Carlson lined up for his fourth kick of the night. And on an attempt that could've given the Raiders a late lead, Carlson whiffed, as the ball fluttered short of the posts, handing the Chiefs their 11th win and 10th straight playoff appearance.

Not only was this a brutal miss for the Raiders' kicker, but it was a chance to take down the team that's beaten them time after time. Since Dec. 14, 2014, the Chiefs have beaten the Raiders 18 of their last 20 meetings. So, to say this is a lopsided rivalry would be a bit of an understatement.

However, it wasn't just Chiefs fans who got to soak up this win, as social media was ablaze following Carlson's disappointing performance and final missed kick.

NFL fans come together on social media to roast Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson

Following Carlson's devastating missed kick, memes flooded social media as the kicker was getting roasted from every direction.

However, it wasn't just big media pages who took to social media to pile on Carlson. With a performance as demoralizing as Carlson's was today, nearly everyone with an internet connection gave the Raiders' kicker a hard time.

Along with Carlson getting roasted by fans, the Chiefs weren't free from roasts, as NFL fans expressed their lack of enjoyment in seeing Kansas City win games this way.

So, while social media had their fun, it could be a long couple of days for Carlson and the Raiders, even if this is a result they're used to by now.