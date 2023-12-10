The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have defensive end Maxx Crosby when they battle the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of their best defensive players in Week 14. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is good to play in a game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Network. Crosby has been battling a knee injury.

Crosby had been limited in practice due to the injury, and even spent some time in the hospital. The Raiders pass rusher had been listed as questionable earlier in the week, but emphasized he wasn't going to let his knee stop him from helping his team.

“If I'm able and have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers and try to go get a win,” Crosby said, per NFL Network.

Crosby has proven to be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He has 11.5 sacks on the season, and causes nightmares for opposing quarterbacks. He's tied for 6th in the NFL this season in sacks, and he's just one sack shy of his total last season. Crosby also has 66 tackles on the year, including 39 solo stops. It's remarkable to see how much effort Crosby puts out onto the field despite his injury.

Crosby has played his entire career with the Raiders. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2019 draft after playing his college football at Eastern Michigan. He's started 72 games for the Raiders in his career. He was selected to the Pro-Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

The Raiders are 5-7 on the season entering Sunday's game with the Vikings. The Vikings are 6-6. The Raiders and Vikings kick off at 4:05 Eastern.