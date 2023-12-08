Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby misses practice Thursday, leaving him in doubt for Week 14 game vs. Vikings

If the Raiders are going to record a home victory over the Vikings in Week 14, one of the keys will be making sure they put adequate pressure on Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs. The Raiders' top attribute in that area is defensive end Maxx Crosby, who already has 11.5 sacks this season. However, Crosby did not participate in practice Thursday for the Raiders with a knee issue, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday's game.

Dobbs was under pressure for the Vikings in their last game against the Chicago Bears, and he threw 4 interceptions against Minnesota's division rival. If Crosby is in the lineup for the Raiders and able to move around without issue, he will have a chance to harass Dobbs and force him into key mistakes.

However, if Crosby can't play or is ineffective, the advantage appears to shift to the Vikings. Minnesota is rested after coming off its bye week, and the Vikings are also getting All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson back in the lineup after being out with a hamstring injury since early October.

The addition of Jefferson to rookie wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson gives the Vikings multiple options in the passing game.

Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. In addition to his sack total, he has 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Maxx Crosby is joined by linebacker Robert Spillane on the Raiders defense. He leads the team with 105 tackles and he has 2.5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 3 interceptions and 4 tackles for loss.