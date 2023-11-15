Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had high praise for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby ahead of this week's matchup.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a two-game winning streak and heading on the road to play the Miami Dolphins this week, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talked about the challenge that Maxx Crosby presents to the Miami offense.

“No straggling from that guy,” Maxx Crosby said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “You can see why he's talked about the way he's talked about. That's someone that we're gonna need to keep our eye on.”

The Dolphins come into the matchup as heavy favorites over the Raiders, but Crosby presents a threat to any quarterback each weekend, as he is one of the best pass rushers in the league. It will be on Tua Tagovailoa to maneuver around well enough, and the Dolphins offensive line to block him as well as they can, which is easier said than done.

The Raiders have won two games in a row against the New York Giants and New York Jets. They are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who took over after Josh McDaniels was dismissed. There is likely big change coming to the Raiders this offseason to find a full-time coach and a replacement for general manager Dave Ziegler as well. In the immediate, Antonio Pierce seems to have the Raiders in a better mood and performing better.

The Dolphins still have the talent advantage, so this will be the biggest test for Pierce. It will be interesting to see how Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense fares against Crosby and the Raiders defense.