Raiders DE Maxx Crosby discussed a rumor circulating about Josh McDaniels approaching Antonio Pierce during a recent team meeting.

The Las Vegas Raiders have many challenges ahead after the firing of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. The Raiders have a losing record and are at the bottom of the AFC West. Despite their shortcomings, Las Vegas won a game on Sunday under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. DE Maxx Crosby recently addressed a rumor concerning McDaniels' comments to Pierce in a team meeting.

Josh McDaniels allegedly held a team meeting that got intense before the Raiders fired him

During the alleged team meeting, Antonio Pierce talked about his 2007 New York Giants team, who upset the undefeated New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Just as the Giants beat New England, Pierce thought the Raiders could be competitive with any team in the NFL.

Rumor spread that McDaniels approached Pierce and told him to never speak about the Patriots in such a manner again. Maxx Crosby refuted the rumor though.

“I don't know where that came from or where [a reporter] heard that. [McDaniels] didn't stand up and like [say] ‘AP, you can't talk about the Patriots.' That's false,” Crosby said, per The Spun.

However, Crosby did say the meeting got “real,” as every leader and captain spoke their mind. Crosby said there was a lot of emotion, but he would have preferred if the meeting stayed in-house.

It seems as though McDaniels received insight into what went wrong during his tenure with the Raiders. Ultimately, it was good for both he and the players to hold each other accountable. In the meantime, Antonio Pierce will do his best to try to lead Las Vegas to another victory in their next matchup.