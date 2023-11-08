Rob Gronkowski recently disclosed his thoughts on the Josh McDaniels Raiders firing and vented his frustration about coaching contracts.

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for answers after firing Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Both franchise leaders were with the team for nearly two years before they were let go. Former superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski discussed his feelings about McDaniels' firing and his contract status.

Rob Gronkowski details what is wrong with Josh McDaniels' firing

This is what Gronkowski had to say about the situation:

“I feel for him a bit emotionally, but when you really think about it, this guy signed a six-year deal as a head coach. He's gonna be paid out for those six years. So he's getting head-coach money for the next four years of his life. That's total BS,” Gronkowski said via the UP & Adams show.

The veteran tight end continued, “These coaches should only be getting contracts that are only like halfway guaranteed. Us players, we only get two or three years fully guaranteed out of a six-year contract.”

Gronkowski empathizes with McDaniels, but not when it comes to the money he will continue to receive from the Raiders. It does seem bizarre for a coach to receive money for a job he no longer is performing. However, Las Vegas can afford it if it was a part of the original contract.

Regardless, the Raiders have a lot of work to do to do as they look for new leadership. McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were unsuccessful, but their efforts helped pave the way for a brighter future. Las Vegas fans eagerly await the next head coach and GM of the team.