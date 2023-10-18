The Las Vegas Raiders have been staying afloat in playoff contention for the past few games. But, a lot of their games are won by the secondary. This is with Maxx Crosby leading the helm in the field and Josh McDaniels taking care of their schematics. Their recent win against the New England Patriots proved this. They made life difficult for Mac Jones in the pocket. Evidently, there is a level of being in sync that this team bears and Crosby unveiled it in his latest statement, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“I just feel we’re bonded closer. When you have guys all on the same page and on the same mission. We don’t panic,” were the words of confidence that came out of the Raiders defender after they had haunted Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

The Raiders secondary had only allowed 259 total yards and 4.6 yards per play. Getting a pick and four sacks were also one of their highlights for the night.

Maxx Crosby even recalled a play in their victory where the team, and maybe even Josh McDaniels, was behind his back despite a mistake, “I got the (roughing the passer) penalty, and they ended up scoring the next play. I felt like I let my team down … and they were like, ‘Bro, don’t worry about it and go get it next play.' That’s what it’s all about. I have great teammates. We have great dudes in this locker room. That’s all you can ask for.”

Will they be able to retain this hot streak?