Maxx Crosby has been doing well in leading the Las Vegas Raiders secondary squad. His agility to cover routes and take down hefty offensive players was on show against the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots. But, he does not enter games without any inspiration. Much like any star athlete he aspires to be like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He unveiled the special aspects of their game that speak to him in his latest statement, via Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

“The great ones, the Kobes, the Jordans, they’re always in the zone. Whatever that is. Whatever I’ve gotta do to get to that by gameday. That’s what you have to solve to stay at the top. And, be at the highest level,” Maxx Crosby declared as he hit a clutch safety a la Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the Raiders game against the Patriots.

The Raiders' elite defenseman was on fire even before he had to step up in the clutch versus the Patriots. He notched a 0.5 sacks. His 4/3 tackle and assisted tackle record also helped before he ended the game with his secondary squad. Crosby went into further detail about what goes on in his head during these moments.

“I’m constantly searching to be in the zone at all times — practice, weight room, and then obviously on Sundays when I’m out on the field. [When] you’re in the zone, it comes from preparation, mental strength, and mental fortitude to be consistent in everything you do in preparation leading up to it,” the Raiders star declared.

There is a lot to be desired in the Raiders secondary. But, Crosby will surely be there to keep them in check.