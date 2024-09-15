The Las Vegas Raiders had a fairly slow start in their clash against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were making life quite difficult for Maxx Crosby's squad. Then, flame seemingly ignited inside the squad's secondary. They were denying the former MVP of downs and just locking up their weapons. By the end of it, Antonio Pierce's squad came out on top with a 26-23 scoreline. Everyone was in high spirits, along with their defensive anchor, who went straight to owner Mark Davis after the win.

“Let them talk that s***. Let them talk that s***. We're gonna back it up. We're gonna back it up. Let's f***ing go!” Maxx Crosby said, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

The Raiders did exactly that, much to the delight of Mark Davis. Antonio Pierce clearly had the proper defensive playcalls to stop Lamar Jackson and his receivers. The person at the heart of executing those masterful plans? Well, it was none other than Crosby himself. He finished the game with five tackles and only one of them was assisted. Moreover, he made life very difficult for the Ravens signal caller. Jackson was sacked twice by just Crosby alone in this matchup.

How did the other Raiders perform?

Well, everything went great for Antonio Pierce and his offense too. Gardner Minshew went toe-to-toe against Jackson. He was able to complete 30 passes out of 38 attempts for a whopping 276 yards. To put how insane this is to perspective, the Raiders signal caller had a total gain of 29 more yards over the Ravens quarterback.

It was also a good day for the Raiders' weapons. Davante Adams led the squad in the receiving corps with his nine receptions that gave him 110 yards. Furthermore, the veteran also managed to catch a one-yard pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Brock Bowers also stood out despite just being a rookie. The tight end notched 98 receiving yards on nine receptions. Will they be able to keep this momentum up when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3?