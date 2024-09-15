A scary moment occurred involving one of the officials late in the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens game. One of the chain crew (also known as the “chain gang”) collapsed on the Ravens' sideline. Medical officials immediately administered CPR, and he was carted off the field and taken inside the stadium's medical facilities, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Ravens' social media account promptly posted an update confirming the official was awake, alert and responsive.

A fan took a video from the stands of medical professionals attending to the person in distress. During the delay, members of the Raiders and Ravens took knees on the field in prayer for injured member of the chain gang.

In a follow-up post with a photo, the chain gang crew member can be seen strapped into the cart, waving his hand to signal that he's conscious and alert. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the game delay lasted no more than 15 minutes.

Last week, the Ravens' Kyle Van Noy criticized the medical professionals at Arrowhead Stadium for being unprofessional and not seeing to his eye injury promptly in Week 1.

A brief history of officiating injuries

Last year, a sideline official had his leg rolled on during a in Week 13 New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans matchup. Saints' RB Alvin Kamara was forced out of bounds and awkwardly into the leg of the official. The video of the official's leg bent an impossible angle is truly distressing.

In April, Steve Kozari, an NHL official, was taken off the ice on a stretcher after inadvertent, blindside impact with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury. The official lost consciousness but recovered quickly and was back on the ice within weeks to officiate the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In 2022, NBA referee Scott Wall rolled his ankle on Jordan Poole's foot and had to leave the game.