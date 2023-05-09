Michael Mayer was among the biggest fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft. A projected first-round pick throughout his stellar collegiate career at Notre Dame, the talented tight end’s surprising slide was ended when the Las Vegas Raiders snapped him up early in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick.

Don’t take Mayer’s ultimate draft slot as any indication he won’t thrive in the NFL, though. As former Notre Dame and Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph seems to see it, Mayer being selected being selected outside the first round is just another similarity he shares with perhaps football’s best all-time player at his position.

Commending the rookie tight end for his ability to make an impact as an in-line blocker and versatile pass-catcher, Rudolph sees a lot of New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski in Mayer’s game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously Josh McDaniels has significant familiarity with a tight end who can do both,” Rudolph said on NBC.com. “He spent a lot of time with Rob Gronkowski in New England, and Michael fits that mold as well. They’re very similar-type players. Old-school guys who will get down and dirty in the trenches, but also be very productive in the pass game as well.”

Among the most productive tight ends in NFL history, Gronkowski retired for a second and final time in June 2022 as a four-time Super Bowl champion and five-time First Team All-Pro.

Mayer’s blend of size, physicality and dynamic pass-catching prowess at Notre Dame certainly made him the rare tight end who did “both” at an elite level. Only time will tell if can live up to lofty Gronk comparisons as his career with the Raiders gets underway.