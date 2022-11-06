Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves.

The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The script flipped for Las Vegas in the second half, especially as Adams hauled in a mere one out of his eight total targets from Carr.

During his post-game press conference, Carr took some time to touch on just why it went south with his connection with Adams in the second half. The veteran passer noted that the Jaguars made it difficult for the two to continue to have their way in the game as they sent double teams in the wideout’s direction.

“We were calling certain things for him, they doubled him on some plays too,” Carr said. “Obviously, I don’t want him to have another nine catches. That gives opportunities for other guys. … We saw what they were doing in the first half, saw what they were doing in the second half. … There were just a couple of times where he would have big plays, I had to run out of the pocket and try to throw it to him, and we didn’t hit him.”

Overall, the second-half woes have continued for both Carr and Adams. For one, Carr has posted a lowly 66.9 passer rating when targeting the Pro Bowl wide receiver in the second half this season.

Derek Carr was 1/8 targeting Davante Adams in the 2nd half today. He’s 2/15 targeting Adams in the 2nd half of the Raiders 3 17-point blown leads. Derek Carr targeting Davante Adams

142.7 passer rtg in 1st half (best in NFL)

66.9 passer rtg in 2nd half (6th-worst in NFL) — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) November 6, 2022

The Raiders will now look to turn the page and get back on the right track next week when they meet the Indianapolis Colts for a home matchup.