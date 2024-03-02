The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to push the Kansas City Chiefs hard in the 2023 season. However, the Raiders struggled badly in the first half of the year and fell out of contention early in the season. In an effort to mount an assault on their long-time rivals and back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs, the Raiders may be able to take ace free agent pass rusher Chris Jones away from Kansas City.
Jones is one of the highest rated free agents expected to be available at the start of free agency. Teams will have the ability to sign free agents March 13, which represents the start of the NFL's league year.
The Raiders are favored to sign Jones if he does not sign an extension with the Chiefs prior to the deadline. Las Vegas is the +400 favorite to sign Jones, according to Bovada.com. The Detroit Lions are considered the second choice at +500 while the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills follow at +700 and +900, respectively.
Jones is a game-changer and has been the Chiefs top defensive player for several seasons. The Chiefs were dependent on their defense throughout the season and their offense did not find its top gear until the postseason.
Chris Jones finished the season with 10.5 sacks, 30 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He also batted down 4 passes for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Jones has had 3 seasons with the Chiefs in which he has had double-digit sacks. He had 15.5 sacks in both the 2018 and 2022 seasons.
While Jones had just 0.5 sacks in the postseason, he also had 8 tackles, 6 quarterback hits, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.