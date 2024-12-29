The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a season marked by disappointment and dysfunction, and their latest setback—a lengthy delay due to a mechanical issue with their team plane—perfectly encapsulates their miserable 2024 campaign. On Saturday, the team’s charter flight to New Orleans was delayed for several hours, forcing the Raiders to wait for a replacement plane and depart nearly 10 hours later than planned.

Instead of arriving in New Orleans in the morning as scheduled, the Raiders didn’t leave Las Vegas until 7 p.m. PT. The team was forced to hold their pregame meetings at their facility rather than at their hotel, disrupting their routine ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Saints. To make matters worse, severe weather, including tornado and flash flood warnings, greeted the team upon their delayed arrival.

The travel issues are emblematic of a Raiders season that has gone off the rails. With a dismal 3-12 record, Las Vegas finds itself yet again at the bottom of the league standings and far removed from playoff contention. The tumultuous year has raised serious questions about the future of head coach Antonio Pierce, who was once seen as a promising long-term solution but now faces mounting doubt about his tenure.

The Raiders have had an awful season, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel

“The belief in league circles is that Antonio Pierce's future as the head coach remains in serious doubt,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. “Mark Davis has only said that he will take until after the season to make the full evaluation. His new minority owner, Tom Brady, has never been associated with anything like 3-12.”

The Raiders’ lack of success on the field mirrors their instability off it. Since 2004, the franchise has cycled through 12 head coaches, achieving just two winning seasons during that span—the fewest among all NFL teams. This year, the spotlight on Pierce’s struggles has been intensified by the presence of new minority owner Tom Brady, whose winning legacy starkly contrasts with the Raiders’ ongoing woes.

Brady’s influence has fueled speculation about a potential coaching change, with high-profile names like Mike Vrabel, Kliff Kingsbury, and even Deion Sanders rumored as candidates for the role should Pierce be dismissed.

The plane delay serves as an apt metaphor for the Raiders’ 2024 season: a team stuck in neutral, unable to take off. From poor on-field performances to ongoing uncertainty in leadership, the franchise continues to search for answers. For now, the travel mishap is just another low point in a year full of them, leaving fans and players alike frustrated as they face the final two games of a forgettable season. With little left to salvage, the Raiders must not only figure out how to fix their travel plans but also chart a clearer path for the future of the franchise.