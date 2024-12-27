The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Las Vegas is 3-12 heading into Week 17 and is one of the worst teams in the NFL. This is largely due to their inability to find a quality quarterback for the 2024 season. Thankfully, they've got a new minority owner who should be able to help with that.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady may have a say in the team's personnel decisions moving forward, per NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“What I’ve learned recently is that it’s not just going to be Tom Brady’s thoughts on the quarterback position, which would make sense,” Russini said via the Scoop City podcast. “Let’s ask the greatest quarterback of all time his thoughts on that position give me all your answers please, but really how involved Tom Brady is going to be in all regards, in everything that has to do with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The Raiders seem interested in getting every drop of knowledge they can out of Tom Brady.

“Look you’re Mark Davis, you're frustrated, you haven’t been able to get things right in a long time, yet actually,” Russini continued. “So they are going to have to make a decision about their head coach, Antonio Pierce. I’ve talked to people around the league who believe this is probably going to be it for AP. Despite the fact that the players, the locker room last year really wanted to make this work. He really does have a lot of support there. But I think Tom Brady is going to have a big hand in helping Mark Davis navigate the next steps.”

How will Tom Brady, Raiders address the quarterback position this offseason?

Now the question for Las Vegas becomes: who will be the next starting quarterback of the Raiders?

There are a number of ways the Raiders could attack this huge position of need.

The most obvious answer is by drafting someone in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Raiders are currently not in a great position to do so. Before Sunday's slate of Week 17 games, the Raiders currently sit with the sixth overall pick in the draft. The only top quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, will be long gone by then.

Brady has a relationship with Sanders, who is sponsored by the TB12 brand. This could make him a tempting target for the Raiders, but they would need to trade up in the draft to select him.

Free agency is the other way that Las Vegas could find a new quarterback. Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields could all be free agents after this season, which gives the Raiders a few solid options.

Las Vegas will likely part ways with Gardner Minshew this offseason after signing him to a relatively hefty contract this spring.

It will be interesting to see what the Raiders do at the QB position with Tom Brady advising them.