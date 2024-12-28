The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-12 and find themselves in a position that they've been in far too often over the course of the previous two decades… in the midst of a disappointing losing season and contemplating whether a change at head coach is necessary.

Since 2004, 12 different men have occupied the job as Raiders head coach, and in total, they've combined for just two winning seasons — the fewest among all 32 NFL franchises in that span. Considering how this season has gone for head coach Antonio Pierce, it's starting to seem possible, if not likely, that the Raiders will be moving onto their 13th head coach since 2004 next year, despite the fact that there was a groundswell of support for Pierce to keep the job on a permanent basis just one year ago.

A miserable 2024 season has changed everyone's tune, and now, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pierce's future in Las Vegas is officially in doubt with just two games remaining on the Raiders schedule.

Expand Tweet

“The belief in league circles is that Antonio Pierce's future as the head coach remains in serious doubt,” says Rapoport. “[Mark] Davis has only said that he will take until after the season to make the full evaluation. His new minority owner, Tom Brady, has never been associated with anything like 3-12. He has been consulting and getting opinions on how to fix things.”

With Tom Brady in the fold, it it possible that the greatest quarterback of all-time leads the charge for former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel to take over? After nearly going to Las Vegas to serve as an offensive coordinator in 2024, would Kliff Kingsbury entertain the idea of heading to Sin City to become the head coach? Would the Raiders entertain the idea of bringing Deion Sanders to town if he could be paired with either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter?

Regardless of who it ends up being, it does seem as if there are plenty of intriguing options for the Raiders to choose from this offseason if they decide to end the Antonio Pierce experiment after just one full season.