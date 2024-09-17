Despite Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers going into the season with an injury, he has started the season off on a historic pace as he has 15 catches for 156 yards, both being the most for a rookie tight end through two games. While Bowers was reportedly making waves for the Raiders during training camp, the topic of the rookie came up on the “Up and Adams Show” where Kay Adams was talking with wide receiver Davante Adams along with Rob Gronkowski.

When Adams was speaking on Bowers who had a breakout game in the win over the Baltimore Ravens catching nine passes for 98 yards, he would insinuate that he sees a bit of Gronkowski in the first-year star despite not wanting to put too much expectations on him.

“I don't ever like to put any expectation on a young player, but I mean the type of type of kid that he is, I mean he literally only cares about football, and he shows some promise of looking like this guy that's that's on the screen with us right now,” Adams said. “Honestly, I don't want to do that to him or downplay what he's done, because he's one of the best ever do it and I totally mean that. But this young player is on a different level for a rookie, and I think Baltimore got a chance to feel that a little bit.”

Rob Gronkowski believes Raiders' Brock Bowers can surpass him

Grownkowski is considered to be one of, if not the best tight end of all time as despite the amount of championships he has won during his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has outstanding statistics to back up his play. However, he would say that he agrees with Adams in his assessment and even expressing that Bowers can surpass him in several aspects.

“You know, I agree with that Davante, I mean, Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia,” Gronkowski said. “The guy's a winner. The guy's a playmaker. Whenever the ball is thrown to him, I love his explosiveness after the catch and I feel like he's on track, you know, to be better than myself. I mean, I don't think he can, you know, dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall as a pass catching tight and I think he can surpass me in many situations…Shout out the Brock Bowers, I'm a big fan. I can't wait to continue watching him.”

Brock Bowers earns the praise of others within the Raiders

Bowers has emerged as one of the leads for offensive rookie of the year as he's building a rapport with Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew who called the tight end “awesome” according to The Athletic. Head coach Antonio Pierce would also praise Bowers saying that he is “growing” and pointed to one play in the third quarter that “energized” the team to come back against the Ravens.

“I think he’s just growing,” Pierce said of Bowers on Monday via The Athletic. “He really showed up in some critical moments for us. But what I love, man, is the toughness and the physicality that he runs with. … You could see that (catch in the third quarter) energized our whole team and got him going.”

Bowers and the Raiders look to keep the momentum going as they face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.