The Las Vegas Raiders will have rookie tight end Brock Bowers (foot) available in Week 1 after he was removed from the team's injury report ahead of their divisional contest at the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pellissero.

When asked about the injury earlier in the week, head coach Antonio Pierce explained Bowers' status was simply to be protective.

“Yeah, just precautionary,” Pierce said. “Got a foot injury and we just want to protect him.”

Bowers has been nursing this injury for most of the preseason. In their first preseason game, he played 14 snaps. He did not participate in the Raiders other two preseason contests to rest his injury. Las Vegas is understandably being very cautious to protect the young prospect for good reason.

Just ask Davante Adams who earlier this summer shared his praise of Bowers.

“He is all business on the field,” Davante Adams said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He doesn't care about nothing else… He hasn't laughed at one of my jokes yet. … I have seen the tape. I know what he is about. He is a big, strong dude that is driven. Sky's the limit.”

The Raiders' otherworldly talent: Brock Bowers won't be slowed by his foot

It may be tough to believe, given how every player is hyped during the offseason, but Brock Bowers might not get enough attention. At 6'3″ and 243 pounds, he most resembles Derrick Henry, given their similar quickness and speed. Add incredible route-running, blocking and receiving talents, and Bowers has huge potential.

It wouldn't be unfair to compare his potential to that of Travis Kelce. Bowers was the best offensive playmaker for a Georgia football team that won two national championships. If it weren't for an injury that kept him out all last year, we'd have experienced a lot more hype and highlight reel plays featuring him.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler highlighted how Pierce piled the compliments on Bowers in August while detailing insights into each team's training camp, including the Raiders.

“First-round pick Brock Bowers will be incredibly difficult to keep off the field. He has been as advertised as a playmaker while also proving stouter as a run blocker than anticipated. In one goal-line sequence, he went in motion for a run-block assignment, ran a reverse play and sprung open by the sideline for a Minshew touchdown throw. The versatility was evident. So while Michael Mayer will be a factor, Bowers seems inevitable. ‘Brock is different,’ Pierce said. ‘He's a tight end, because that's what he's labeled as, but he can play all over the field…He's even more special with the ball in his hands.’”

We'll see Bowers in action in Week 1 when he travels to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday, September 8 at 4:05 p.m. EST.