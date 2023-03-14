Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks there was some internal issue in the Las Vegas Raiders organization before the team traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants on Tuesday.

According to a report, Waller was upset with Josh McDaniels. The reason? The head coach apparently leaked the news of his wedding with WNBA star Kelsey Plum by accident during the NFL Scouting Combine, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week. The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married,” Tafur wrote.

Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum kept their relationship lowkey and some were not even aware of their wedding until the Las Vegas Aces guard posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram. With that said, no one can blame the couple if they felt disappointed by the fact that someone revealed it to the media when they are trying to keep it away from the spotlight.

Now this does not mean the spat with Josh McDaniels is the reason why the Raiders traded Darren Waller. As Tafur noted, the timing was merely “interesting” considering the whole situation. However, it could explain why Las Vegas got only a third-rounder in return for a player who was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

Whatever the case may be, though, it’s quite unfortunate that Waller is leaving Las Vegas and will be away from his wife.