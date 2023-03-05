WNBA star Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller are officially married. While it’s definitely a happy moment for the couple, some fans (and well, simps) of the Las Vegas Aces guard couldn’t help but be in tears after learning that Plum is now off the market.

Plum confirmed her marriage with Waller on Instagram, sharing photos of their wedding held in Las Vegas–which is only fitting since they both play in the city. However, it’s hard to blame some fans for being shocked with the union since Plum and Waller have kept their relationship lowkey until they publicized their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Plum (@kelseyplum10)

“Just fell to my knees at chipotle,” one fan commented on Plum’s Instagram post. Another commented said, “crying in the club [right now].”

A third fan added, “Just saw someone fall on his knees at Chipotle. Me too. We are in literal shambles.”

Others took to Twitter to share their reaction to Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller’s wedding, but sure enough, the reactions from the simps of the WNBA star are no different. After all, not a lot of people knew she was engaged.

“Kelsey Plum betrayed me & I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive her. I’m not okay,” a Twitter user shared. “I just unfollowed Kelsey Plum on IG,” a heartbroken supporter furthered.

Here are more reactions from around WNBA and NFL Twitter:

Me and the boys in the group chat after seeing Kelsey Plum, who we didn't even know was engaged, get married today… pic.twitter.com/ccT773xr2W — Shy Holder (@CoachHolderBall) March 5, 2023

Me when I found out Kelsey Plum got married even though I’m married pic.twitter.com/d4JecWgy14 — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) March 5, 2023

KELSEY PLUM got Married 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ONA6evOAvT — OvO Butterscotch (@RickeyLawson) March 5, 2023

Plum fans definitely need to move on, though. Maybe not today, but perhaps tomorrow? Anyway, best wishes to the newlyweds!