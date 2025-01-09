The Las Vegas Raiders are firing general manager Tom Telesco, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Telesco was hired last offseason and paired with head coach Antonio Pierce, who was retained after being the interim head coach in 2023 when he took over for Josh McDaniels. Pierce was fired on Tuesday by the Raiders, and now, they are making a clean sweep by dismissing Telesco as general manager.

The Raiders hired Telesco after his 10-year stint with the division rival San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, which spanned from 2013-2023. Now, the Raiders will be bringing in a completely new regime, rather than letting Telesco pick his head coach.

More to come on this story.