Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby suffered a season-ending ankle injury. After the news broke, he took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about his love for the Raiders faithful and how determined he is to get back on the field.

Crosby underwent ankle surgery that will cost him the rest of the season. On the year, he finished with 7.5 sacks, and a league-leading 17 tackles for loss. For a defensive end, that's an impressive metric, considering he's mostly going after the quarterback. Still, he's been notorious as a stuffer at the line of scrimmage, making running backs lives difficult. He's been an A-list trash-talker, as evidenced with his feuds with Patrick Mahomes.

The Raiders star has been one of the most consistent aspects of the franchise since Derek Carr. He's been unstoppable and plays with a grit that isn't seen often in the NFL. However, the injury could help Las Vegas in the long-run. The Raiders in the running for the No. 1 pick, which is rumored to be Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Although an injury sucks, it could be in the best interest of the Raiders for the future.

Maxx Crosby provides legitimacy for the Raiders

The Raiders have been a fluctuating franchise for the past five seasons. Even with owner Mark Davis, there hasn't been consistency for the franchise. Insert Crosby. He's been a top defensive player for the past three or four seasons. Not to mention, he's playing against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year. Crosby makes it a tough matchup every week for every team.

Not having him on the gridiron dismantles the Raiders defense. Still, it boosts their odds for their first franchise quarterback since Carr. As he'll enter his age 28 season, Crosby has plenty of talent left. If the talent subsides, his work ethic will never leave. Also, with Tom Brady being an owner of the Raiders, that can shape the culture of where the franchise needs to go.

With Crosby out for the final four games, it'll make defense disrespect Las Vegas a little more. They have the third-worst defense in the NFL, and allow 27.8 points per game. Without the star defensive end, that number will likely increase. Playing against the Atlanta Falcons won't help their matters.

An explosive offense with Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson presents trouble. While Cousins has struggled, he can dissect a limited Raiders defense. Crosby will have to gear up for next season in order to make an impact on the field.