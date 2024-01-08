Raiders, Jim Harbaugh have 'mutual interest'

Regardless of whom the Las Vegas Raiders hire to become their next head coach, they will making a gamble. Though, there might not be a safer candidate for owner Mark Davis to bet on than Jim Harbaugh.

As of now, Harbaugh remains committed to Michigan and is focused on his team's championship clash with Washington, but that could all change in an instant. Apparently, the former NFC champion coach is already mulling over a potential union with Vegas.

“There is mutual interest between the Raiders and current Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh,” Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported. “I’m told Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL, and has ‘a lot of interest' in the Chargers’ vacancy as well. There is a slew of internal support for Antonio Pierce – whom Davis really likes – but Harbaugh is ‘at or near the top of his list.'”

Raiders have been in a similar situation in the past

Pierce did an admirable job as interim head coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels at the end of October. The team went 5-4 under his lead, with only one of its losses coming by more than one possession. Several players have voiced their support of the former Pro Bowl linebacker and want him to retain the post going into next season.

History could also be weighing heavy on Davis' mind. The last time the Raiders fired their head coach midseason, which was in 2021 following Jon Gruden's email scandal, interim HC Rich Bisaccia impressively led them into the playoffs. Even so, he was not brought back, as McDaniels was instead given a lucrative contract to head up Las Vegas.

No one wants to make the same mistake twice, but Jim Harbaugh boasts credentials that compare to few others. He has sparked quick turnarounds multiple times before, something this organization desperately seeks. But are the Raiders already on the right track?

There is a lot to ponder.