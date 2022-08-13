Darren Waller update and 2 other takeaways from Raiders’ training camp

Henderson, Nevada – Another week of training camp is wrapping up for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s been a long week, filled with new players joining the organization and rumors circulating around starters. Now, the week is coming to an end as Las Vegas preps for their second preseason contest.

As the Raiders get ready to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, we take a look at a few key things that happened between Sunday and now.

From Darren Waller’s speculated hold out to Josh Jacobs’ future with the team, here’s everything you need to know.

Let’s recap the week for the Silver and Black.

Raiders Preseason: Recapping This Week’s Training Camp with 3 takeaways

3. The new guys

The Raiders brought in two players this week: WR Chris Lacy, and CB Nate Brooks.

Lacy came first, with the signing being announced Thursday. The newest receiver sporting silver and black also showed up to practice on Thursday, where he left a great impression.

During 1-on-1 drills, Lacy was lined up against cornerback Nate Hobbs. Hobbs, who was playing press during this rep, was caught off guard by Lacy’s quick move to the inside. This freed up the wideout, giving him space for a 12-yard completion.

Besting Hobbs is no easy feat. Not only was Hobbs Pro Football Focus’ no.1 graded cornerback when lined up in the slot during the ’21 season, but the ’21 rookie also held the no.1 coverage grade.

“After impressing in the slot during camp, he was given the starting job and went on to lead the NFL in coverage grade for the 2021 season.”

At the end of the day this is just one rep in practice, even if it’s against an excellent corner. Lacy will try to fight his way onto a roster that is extraordinarily deep at receiver.

Brooks was signed after nickelback Cre’Von LeBlanc was placed on IR. We’ll wait and see what Brooks can do. and if Lacy’s impressive camp day can carry over. For now, we welcome the pair to Raider Nation.

2. Josh Jacobs is NOT being traded

I repeat – Josh Jacobs is not being traded.

When Jacobs appeared in Thursday’s Hall of Fame game for a handful of drives, it was widely speculated this was to showcase the running back’s skillset for a potential trade partner. This couldn’t have been further from the truth.

After the first preseason game of the ’22 season against Jacksonville, McDaniels was asked why Jacobs saw time on the field. The Raiders’ head coach explained that the reps running backs get against willing tacklers are important because they aren’t able to be duplicated in practice.

Naturally, the media took this as a smokescreen, and rumors of Jacobs’ availability spiraled.

At the beginning of the week, on Sunday, Ian Rapoport helped put those rumors to rest as he arrived at the Raiders’ training camp.

“My understanding is the Raiders are not trying to trade Josh Jacobs, not planning on trading Josh Jacobs, all of those things. He is as of right now their best running back and rarely do you see teams look to trade their best player at any position, let alone someone who’s due just $2.1 million”

Just like that, there’s no more talk of Jacobs being traded in the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old will stay in Las Vegas until further notice.

1. Finally; An update on Darren Waller

Waller has missed numerous practices in a row. In fact, he hasn’t participated in camp since July.

After many consecutive days of being absent at practice, questions started piling up around Waller. This was only made worse by the Raiders not giving a true report on Waller, aside from stating the coaches weren’t worried about their tight end missing time come regular season.

This led to a popular theory that Waller wasn’t practicing because he was holding out for a new contract.

It’s understandable how this theory came to be. Not only did the organization not give any updates prior to today, but Waller is the 17th highest-paid player (annually) at the position. Needless to say, Waller ranks significantly higher on the top tight end’s list than 17, or any number remotely close to 17.

This theory, re-sparked from earlier in the offseason when Green Bay reportedly reached out to Las Vegas to discuss the 29-year-old, once again resurfaced, and once again was disproven.

Of course, while this theory was being spread, Darren Waller had been adamant that he wasn’t thinking about his contract one bit.

“My agent handles that. Whatever is going on there is whatever is going on there. But whatever the outcome is of that, I’m here and I’m playing.”

Waller’s words weren’t enough to put the brakes on the holding out theory, though. That all changed on Friday, as head coach Josh McDaniels finally gave an update on the Pro Bowler.

McDaniels confirmed the Raiders’ stud pass catcher is dealing with a hamstring injury. While this injury has kept Waller sidelined since July, the team isn’t the least bit worried. Actually, the biggest smile from McDaniels all day came when he was asked if the 6’6 tight end was hurt.

Quarterback Derek Carr isn’t worried either. While he understands reps between him and Waller are important, Carr feels the pair’s chemistry and comfort between the two is right where it needs to be.

“If I’m honest, I think [reps] always matter, but there is definitely a comfortability in the chemistry and the timing.”

The Pro Bowl tight end will return to practice soon and got those reps in with Carr.