To put it bluntly, the Las Vegas Raiders have not had a good drafting record over the last several years. However, there is hope that their 2023 class can change those fortunes.

With their first pick at No. 7 overall, the Raiders drafted a star edge rusher in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The hope is that Wilson can bring a much-needed boost to the pass rush and form a deadly duo alongside Max Crosby. Then in the second round, the Raiders landed a replacement for Darren Waller in Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. The Fighting Irish star was one of the highest-rated tight ends in the class, and getting him in the second round is great value.

While those two players are the headliners, the rest of the class has potential as well. Of those picks, though, one has the potential to contribute right away. That player is cornerback Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland, and here’s why he should make an immediate impact.

Raiders Rookie Sleeper: Jakorian Bennett

Bennett nearly quit football in high school due to a lack of playing time, but eventually found his stride and enrolled at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. After intercepting three passes in two seasons there, the cornerback then transferred to Maryland ahead of the 2020 campaign.

In three seasons with the Terrapins, including two as a full-time starter, Bennett racked up 69 tackles, 21 pass breakups and five interceptions. He made his final collegiate game count, recording a game-sealing interception in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against NC State and winning the game’s MVP award. Bennett was also an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 and 2022 and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl.

What immediately stands out about Bennett is his athleticism. His 4.3-second 40-yard dash was the second-fastest of any player at the Combine, trailing only fellow cornerback D.J. Turner. He also placed in the top five among cornerbacks in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and the broad jump (11-feet-1-inch).

Bennett plays passes very aggressively, which is both a blessing and a curse. It means he breaks up a lot of passes, but he can also be susceptible to giving up big plays. That could become less of an issue with time and coaching, though.

Going to the Raiders is a mixed bag for the 22-year-old cornerback. Let’s start with the negative. Las Vegas hasn’t exactly had a lot of success developing corners lately and had the fourth-worst passing defense in the league last season. It will be tough for Bennett to break that trend, and much of his success will depend on the personnel around him.

However, that also means that Bennett should have a chance to make an immediate impact. After all, the reason why the Raiders drafted him in the first place was because they needed help at corner. And with his wealth of experience, he might be more pro-ready than it seems.

In short, Bennett has a lot of obstacles to overcome as he begins his pro career. If he can pull it off, though, he could become an important player for the Raiders and contribute immediately.