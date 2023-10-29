The Las Vegas Raiders have a big game ahead on Monday night against the Detroit Lions to try and get back to .500, and the team held a meeting ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opened the floor to players during the team meeting on Thursday to voice all the frustrations that at times have bubbled over publicly amid the team's 3-4 start, according to Tom Pelissero on NFL Gameday.

“Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs all spoke up, but so did players from every area of the roster,” Pelissero said. “Nothing from personnel, to scheme, to culture, to coaching was off limits. I'm told that the meeting by players was told to be very positive, and that it was cathartic. They got a lot of things off their chest, and a chance to bond a little bit and emotionally reset before a big game on Monday night against the Lions.”

The Raiders have had an up-and-down season which has featured big wins and some embarrassing losses. Coming off a blowout defeat to the Chicago Bears last week, the Raiders likely felt the need to get on the same page and salvage the season before getting too far out of striking distance in the AFC.

Players like Davante Adams have tried to shut down trade rumors during the tumultuous season for the Raiders, and this team meeting may have helped clear the air and solidify some things moving forward for the rest of the year. The NFL trade deadline is October 31st, and the Raiders will take on the Lions on Monday night.