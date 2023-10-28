With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, rumors are swirling. Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has been mentioned in a number of trade rumors. Adams recently addressed the conversation during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show.

Eisen asked Adams if he's “happy” in Las Vegas. Adams' answer will please Raiders fans.

Davante Adams' honest feelings on playing for Raiders

“I will say this, I am happy to be a Raider one-hundred percent,” Adams responded. “This was my choice. This is something that I'm standing by and want to continue to work at to make it what it's supposed to be. I'm not happy at every moment with the way things go but I'm definitely proud to wear this uniform.”

Later during the interview, Eisen asked Davante Adams if the Raiders' Monday Night Football contest against the Detroit Lions could possibly be his final game with Las Vegas.

“I'm focused solely on being a Raider,” Adams said. “I'm not looking for a new home. I don't control what anybody decides to do but that's not my focus at all. I've been locked in on trying to have a big game in Detroit.”

Davante Adams also said he can understand why people may wonder about Monday potentially being his final game with Las Vegas. Despite the rumors though, Adams clarified that he hasn't “put anything out there about wanting to get traded.”

Adams' future

The Raiders are just 3-4 on the season. Some of the trade talks have emerged based on Las Vegas' underperformance. Others, which Adams also acknowledged, stemmed from the fact that Adams should be receiving the ball more in the Raiders' offense.

Despite all of the talk though, he seems content with the Raiders. Sure, he likely wishes some things were different. But Adams isn't expected to request a trade and will probably remain in Las Vegas barring unforeseen circumstances after the trade deadline.

Still, things are subject to change and it will be intriguing to monitor Las Vegas' trade deadline activity. For now, all Davante Adams is focused on is performing well against the Lions on Monday.