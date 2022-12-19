By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 win over the New England Patriots was one of the most miraculous victories in the history of the NFL. The Raiders were lucky to even be in the game late after the game-tying touchdown catch by Keelan Cole looked to many like his foot was out of bounds. However, they were in it and about to force overtime when Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers made one of the worst plays of all time, lateraling the ball back to Mac Jones, only to have Chandler Jones pick it off and score the game-winning touchdown. After that wild Raiders-Patriots game, let’s look back on the performances of players like Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr and see who were the Raiders’ studs and who were the team’s duds.

Raiders’ studs

Chandler Jones

The Raiders’ big offseason free-agent signing. Chandler Jones has mostly been a disappointment this season. The All-Pro pass rusher has just 4.5 sacks this season, which is six less than last year, and 14.5 off his career high.

Jones also didn’t do all that much for 59 minutes and 57 seconds of this Raiders-Patriots game. He contributed just two tackles and was part of the Raiders’ horrific run defense (more on that below).

However, he was in the right spot at the right time and made the big play when called upon. Catching the Jakobi Meyers “fumble,” bulldozing Mac Jones, and running into the end zone was an incredible play, and one many NFL defenders wouldn’t have made. And for that, Chandler Jones is among the Raiders’ Week 15 studs.

Josh Jacobs

The 2022 Raiders are now 6-8 after a 2-7 start because they finally committed to giving Josh Jacobs the ball. The workhorse running back put in another workman-like performance on Sunday, carrying the ball 22 times for 93 yards against the No. 9-ranked Patriots rush defense.

Jacobs didn’t break a chunk-yardage play in this game. His longest run was for 18 yards. But he pounded into the stout Patriots line time after time and helped the Raiders move the chains throughout the game.

This may not have been the flashiest Josh Jacobs game — he’s had games of 229, 154, and 144 yards this season — but it was one of his most impressive. Without Jacobs’ hard work in this Raiders-Patriots contest, the home team isn’t even in the game late to allow the miracle to happen.

Darren Waller

After missing eight consecutive games, superstar tight end Darren Waller finally returned to the Raiders’ starting lineup, and the offense was much better for it. The big pass-catcher hauled in three balls for 48 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown grab to put the Raiders up 10-3 in the second quarter.

Waller also had a big catch on the Raiders’ final touchdown drive that helped set up Keelan Cole’s controversial TD.

This isn’t unique or high-level analysis here, but the simple fact is the Raiders’ offense is more dangerous when Waller is in the lineup, and his mere presence on the field today allowed the team to hang around and ultimately win the game.

Raiders’ duds

Derek Carr

Raiders QB Derek Carr did lead a late game-tying drive (albeit with a questionable TD catch at the end) and got the win. However, the team was (just like last week) up by a decent margin and let the other team back in the game because the offense couldn’t put the opponent away.

Up 17-3 at the half, the Raiders should have walked to a win. However, a pick-six from Carr followed by five consecutive drives that gained a total of 32 yards, and all ended in punts is just not good enough.

Carr ended the game 20-of-38 for 231 yards with three touchdowns, three sacks, and that back-breaking interception. Like usual, though, Carr struggled at times, especially on the Patriots’ side of the field, and made about as many bad throws as good.

With the huge amount of talent the Raiders have at the skill positions, the offense should be much better. And the harsh truth is, it is not because of Derek Carr.

Bilal Nichols

The final Raiders Week 15 dud is defensive tackle, Bilal Nichols. And while it’s not completely fair to single him out, he was the (supposed) run-stuffer on the field for 83% of the team’s defensive snaps (more than any other DT) while Rhamondre Stevenson ran all over the Raiders.

Stevenson had 172 yards on 19 carries, while Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris added 44 additional rushing yards to help bring the Pats’ total on the day to 206 yards on the ground.

The Raiders’ run D has been in the middle of the pack this season, ranking 15th in the league. On Sunday in the Raiders-Patriots game, though, it was truly awful. It wasn’t all Bilal Nicholas’ fault, but the entire defense, and especially the defensive line, is a dud this week after the Pats ran all over them.