New details have emerged from a heated team meeting that led to the firing of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, according to a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

The Las Vegas Raiders held a team meeting ahead of a Monday night matchup in Week 8 with the Detroit Lions, but the meeting quickly turned into multiple captains and players ‘unloading' on Josh McDaniels with criticism, according to Glazer.

New interim head coach Antonio Pierce spoke on behalf of the coaches about creating a culture and believing you can win any game, using his 2007 New York Giants — who famously upset McDaniels' undefeated Patriots — in the Super Bowl as an example. That led to an argument between McDaniels and Pierce, according to Glazer, where McDaniels told Pierce not to talk about the Patriots like that.

Players also went to Raiders owner Mark Davis to tell him their problems with McDaniels, according to Glazer's report.

After the team meeting that saw multiple captains and players air their grievances with McDaniels and the subsequent Week 8 loss to the Lions, Mark Davis and the Raiders opted to fire Josh McDaniels, despite having multiple years left on his contract and still being owed $40 million.

McDaniels went just 9-16 in less than two full seasons in Las Vegas before being replaced by Pierce, who will coach his first NFL game in Week 9 against his former team, the New York Giants.

The changing of coaches isn't the only thing different for the Raiders heading into Week 9, as rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell will get the start over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.