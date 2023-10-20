The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Soldier Field in Chicago to take on the Bears in a battle of the backup quarterbacks. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Raiders-Bears prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) has had some pretty horrible luck. They looked as if they were finally hitting their stride winning two straight games but in their win against the New England Patriots, they lost Jimmy Garoppolo as he had to leave the game with an injured back. He is now officially out against the Chicago Bears as they head out on the road with Brian Hoyer at the helm in hopes that they can keep their winning streak alive until Garoppolo is healthy and ready to go.

Chicago Bears (1-5) are just as unlucky as the Raiders. Just when they thought they were going to turn the corner after a blowout victory against the Washington Commanders they put up a dud against one of the worst defenses in the league the Minnesota Vikings and then Justin Fields left the game with a dislocated thumb and most likely out of this contest against the Raiders this weekend. It is up to rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent to handle this offense and get the Bears back into the win column.

Here are the Raiders-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Bears Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-120)

Chicago Bears: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 37.5 (-114)

Under: 37.5 (-106)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bears Week 7

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the NFL season, with the Raiders listed as 2.5-point favorites. The Raiders have been performing well recently, winning their last two games against the Packers and Patriots. They have also covered the spread in both of those games, which suggests that they may be undervalued by the betting market. This could make them a good bet to cover the spread against the Bears.

The Bears have struggled this season, with a record of 1-5. They have lost five out of their last six games, including a 19-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 6. In that game, the Bears lost their star quarterback Justin Fields to injury after he dislocated his thumb midway through the game. The injury doesn't look like it will keep Fields out for a while but it will keep him out of this week's game.

The Bears will need to start rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent who will be thrown in there to get the job done but that's easier said than done against a Raiders defense that has been much improved this season. Much like the Bears however, the Raiders will be without their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and will need to lean on veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to get the job done.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bears are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 7 matchup. While the Raiders have the more explosive offense, they are missing a key piece to their offense that will give the Bears the chance to compete and score the upset in this week's matchup. That key piece that will not be suiting up for the Raiders is Garoppolo who injured his back against the New England Patriots and had to leave the game.

Bagent also has a good supporting cast around him with DJ Moore and Cole Kmet who will certainly help the young quarterback shine in this matchup.

If the Bears can scheme correctly against this Las Vegas Raiders defense and help Bagent make high-percentage throws they can get back on track and stop their losing ways while Bagent picks up his first win as a professional.

Final Raiders-Bears Prediction & Pick

It just seems as if the Las Vegas Raiders are more equipped to suffer the loss of their star quarterback than the Bears are at this time. The Raiders have the better playmakers on offense and it's their defense that has been picking up the slack in their last two games. Ultimately, the Raiders' defense will be doing the heavy lifting clamping down on Bagent and the Bears' offense while Hoyer and the Raiders' offense will just be able to do enough to get the low-scoring and non-entertaining win Sunday afternoon. Brian Hoyer has won games before and should again against this Bears team.

Final Raiders-Bears Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-120)