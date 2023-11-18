As the NFL season enters week eleven, tap in to hear our Raiders-Dolphins matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Raiders–Dolphins prediction and pick.

One of the more revitalized franchises coming into this week has to be the Las Vegas Raiders. They were the first team this season to fire their head coach mid-season, and since Josh McDaniels has been gone, the energy has been palpable in Las Vegas. In their most recent win, they took down the New York Jets on primetime Sunday Night Football. This 16-12 win got them back to an even .500 record and has them up to second place in the AFC West. Carrying the load in week ten was none other than Josh Jacobs. On 27 carries, he rushed for 116 total yards against a stout Jets run defense. Now firmly in the playoff hunt, the Raiders will try to upset the Miami Dolphins on the road.

Coming off of their bye week, the Miami Dolphins have fresh legs and are ready to roll for this week 11 matchup. The bye could not have come at a better time, as their most recent game was a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. On paper, the score shows it was a one-possession game, but in reality, it was all Chiefs from the first quarter. Miami allowed Kansas City to race out to a 21-0 lead at halftime and had to play catch up from there. In the loss, they got another terrific performance from running back Raheem Mostert, who ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. The Dolphins will try to get back on track with a win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the Raiders-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Dolphins Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +13.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins Week 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Antonio Pierce era is here, and it is very real. With this shift in team culture, chemistry, and attitude ever since he received full-time head coaching duties, the Raiders have become a real team. In the two weeks he has been head coach, the Raiders are 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 14. The offense is finally utilizing its weapons between Jacobs and Davante Adams, and the defense is shutting opponents down with ease. Pierce was a great player in his days with the Giants, as he won a Super Bowl and was even selected to the Pro Bowl once. Now, he appears to carry over the same hard-nosed mentality to the sideline. He has this team fired up in a way most coaches can't get from their squad. Watch out for the Raiders with Pierce at the helm.

Over the last two weeks, the Raiders have squared off against two of the better running backs in the NFL. They limited Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall to an average of 14.5 carries and 59.0 yards per game. Most importantly, they have kept both players out of the end zone, as neither scored a touchdown on them. Now they face a pretty depleted Miami backfield. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are listed on the injury report as “Questionable.” Look for the Raiders to keep up this streak, shutting down their opponent's run game.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

In the past three seasons that Tua Tagovailoa has been the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, they have thrived coming off of a bye week. Going back to November of 2020, he is 3-0 in these games. With an average margin of victory of 11.0 points, he is as consistent as it gets coming off of a week of rest. In his most recent game, coming off of a bye, he threw for 299 yards and a touchdown win over the Texans. Additionally, when playing at Miami this season, the Dolphins are undefeated. This includes a 50-point win over Denver, 15 point win over New York, 21 point win over Carolina, and 14 point win over New England. The Dolphins proved that they are unstoppable with their home crowd behind them. Expect more of the same this weekend.

It is not talked about enough, but the Dolphins have had a sneaky good run defense all season long. They are tied for tenth in the league in fewest yards per carry allowed to opponents at only 3.9 yards per rush. This goes hand in hand with them allowing the tenth fewest total rushing yards all season. Miami's front seven will need to keep this going as they face one of their toughest tests this year with Josh Jacobs. If they can continue neutralizing this area of the game, the Dolphins will win by much more than 13 points.

Final Raiders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

A few weeks ago, this looked like another dud game with nothing on the line. Now, with the Raiders on a roll, this game has some serious implications for the AFC Playoff picture. This Raiders group is finally living up to their full potential under Pierce. The defensive presence led by Maxx Crosby has been amazing, as they have stifled opponents over the last two weeks. However, I do not expect that to happen in week 11. The Jets and Giants have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, and the Dolphins are on the opposite end of the spectrum with the league's best offense. Add this explosive offense with a defense finally getting some of its best players back on the field and a week of rest due to the bye week; this looks like a Dolphins cover. Give me the Miami Dolphins at -12.5 in this one.

Final Raiders-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -13.5 (-110)