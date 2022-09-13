Rainbow Six Siege is Mobile-Bound with Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft revealed Rainbow Six Mobile – bringing the competitive, multiplayer first-person shooter to phones starting today.

Rainbow Six Siege Mobile

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been around for quite some time now (since 2015!) and Ubisoft decided that it’s time to expand the franchise by releasing a version of the game built from the ground up specifically for phones.

Rainbow Six Mobile’s closed beta begins today on Android on select regions: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Philippines, Singapore, and India. The mobile version of the game features content R6 players are familiar with, including the progression systems with daily challenges and a free battlepass, unlocking Operators, the maps Clubhouse, Bank, and Border, and Secure Area and Bomb game modes. Of course, it will also have destructible environments as part of the game’s core gameplay.

There will be 16 Operators in the game.

Attackers

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Yin

Glaz

Thatcher

Defenders

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

Rook

Jager

Kapkan

This run of the closed beta will only be available for Android users, with iOS test phases planned in the future as well.

“When we started production, our objective was crystal clear, to bring the Rainbow Six universe to the mobile platform, and allow more people than ever before, from all around the world, to enjoy this competitive, tactical, and team-based FPS experience. Our mission is to develop the best Rainbow Six experience possible on mobile, and we can only do that with your help. We first want to thank the community for all your support and feedback during our Closed Alpha. We took that feedback to heart, and we have made many improvements. And it’s not just in core gameplay, but our menu systems and user experience, matchmaking and round-to-round flow, and many other adjustments that will improve the overall experience, all thanks to you,” said the Rainbow Six Mobile dev team via the update published on the official Ubisoft site.

They also stressed that the version in the beta is a work-in-progress, and the graphic quality and content are not final.

Experience Rainbow Six Siege on mobile by pre-registering for Rainbow Six Mobile on Google Play here.

