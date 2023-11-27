Here's everything you need to know about the icy Tubarao in Rainbow SIx Siege, including their weapons, gadget, and loadout.

Rainbow Six Siege's newest Operation, Operation Deep Freeze, is coming in two days, bringing with it various new content. In this case, it means a new map, updates to some game systems, and of course, a new Operator. If you're curious about the upcoming Operator, then here's everything you need to know about the icy Tubarao in Rainbow Six Siege, including their gadget, weapons, and loadout.

Let's talk about Tubarao's gadget in Rainbow Six Siege: the Zoto Canister. The Zoto Canister is a throwable gadget with a deployment method similar to Impact Grenades. That is, you can throw the Zoto Canister, and it will activate immediately upon contact with a surface. This can be the floor, walls, or even the ceiling. Upon activating, it will cover a certain area with ice, similar to how Kaid's Electroclaw affects a certain area in electricity. This ice has various effects, both on operators and gadgets. Let's tackle its effect on operators first.

When an operator steps into the icy area, their movement speed immediately goes down. This makes them easy targets for anyone not affected by the ice. The Zoto Canister's effect does not deal damage to any operator inside it. It just slows them down. However, it does have an additional effect that can potentially cause harm to enemies. Whenever an Operator walks in the iced area, their footprints become visible. If there is an operator in the area below the iced area, the footprints also become visible to them. That means that Defenders can easily tell if someone is walking in the iced area. This lets Defenders shoot them with ease. Players may be tempted to use their Nitro Cell to blow these enemies up, but that won't work thanks to the Zoto Canister's effect on gadgets.

After the Zoto Canister deploys, it will deactivate any gadget in the iced area, both hostile and allied. This includes Thermite's Exothermic Charges, Ace's Breacher, Hibana's Kairos, and more. As mentioned above, even friendly gadgets are affected by these charges. There is, however, a catch. The Zoto Canister's cooling effect is only temporary. Once it thaws out, any gadget affected by the ice will immediately be usable again. If they were already in the process of activating, they would continue activating after thawing.

Take Thermite's Exothermic charges, for instance. After Thermite activates them, Tubarao can throw a Zoto Canister at the Exothermic charge to stop its activation sequence. Once it thaws out, however, it will continue its activation sequence and, eventually, blow up. As such, Zoto Canisters are not meant to permanently deactivate or stop gadgets like Kaid and Bandit's gadgets do, but instead, a way to buy time and prevent pushes. Of course, Attackers can prematurely deactivate Zoto Canisters. Using Twitch's Drone, Zero's Camera, or even just bullets and explosives can destroy Zoto Canisters and immediately thaw any affected gadgets.

Now, let's talk about Tubarao's weapons loadout in Rainbow Six Siege. For primary weapons, Tubarao can equip either an MPX Submachine gun or the AR-15.50 Marksman Rifle. This allows Tubarao to either be a Roamer or an Anchor. Roaming with the MPX SMG helps Tubarao deny any pushes approaching the site while becoming an Anchor with the AR-15.50 allows him to defend the site itself from direct attacks. Tubarao being 2 Health 2 Speed helps in this regard.

Additionally, Tubarao has the P226 Mk 25 pistol as his secondary weapon. As for Secondary Gadgets, players can equip either Nitro Cells or Proximity Alarms. Nitro Cells are good for taking out unsuspecting Attackers whose footsteps have become visible thanks to the areas affected by the Zoto Canister. The Proximity Alarms, on the other hand, help figure out where pushes can happen. This allows Tubarao to know where to properly use his Zoto Canisters.

Tubarao is a very useful Defense Operator and works well with the game's other entry-denial Defenders. Examples include Kaid and Bandit. Tubarao can also work well with 3-Speed Defense operators like Caveira, helping them easily take down the slowed-down Attackers. If you feel that the Attackers will be pushing hard to the Site with Exothermic Charges, Ram's Auto-Breachers, and more, then Tubarao is your man.

Operation Deep Freeze arrives in Rainbow Six Siege arrives on November 28, 2023. That means that Tubarao will be coming to the game in just two days. He becomes available at launch to players who own the Premium Battle Pass, and two weeks later to everyone else. To be exact, he will be available to other players at around December 12, 2023. Operation Deep Freeze also brings with it various changes to the game, which Ubisoft details in their news site.

That's all the information we have about Tubarao in Rainbow Sis Siege, including his gadget, weapons loadout, and more. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.