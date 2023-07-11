Rainn Wilson, who starred as Dwight Schrute on the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom The Office, revealed that he was “unhappy” during filming. Rainn Wilson sat down with “Club Random With Bill Maher” podcast and explained that it was due to not letting himself appreciate the success

“When I was [on] The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn’t enough,” Wilson revealed. “I’m realizing now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig. I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn’t enjoying it.”

The Office actor began comparing himself to other actors and where the rest of his career could take him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was thinking about, ‘Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can’t have a movie career? Why don’t I have this development deal?’” he shared. “I was making hundreds of thousands [but] I wanted millions. And I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. … It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and ‘never enough’ has helped us as a species.”

After The Office, Wilson went onto star in CBS' Mom, Utopia, and more. The Office aired from from 2005 to 2013 and had nine seasons. You can stream all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock.