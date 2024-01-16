L.A. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is getting interest from several NFL franchises for their head coaching vacancies.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is a hot commodity. The defensive coach is interviewing with three different NFL franchises for their head coaching positions, per ESPN.

The Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are conducting zoom interviews this week with Morris. Morris has served as defensive coordinator of the Rams since 2021. He's been a part of the franchise's Super Bowl win in the 2021 season. Morris also worked on the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the franchise won a Super Bowl during the 2002 season.

Morris helped guide the Rams defense to a playoff spot in the NFC this season. The team lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 24-23 in the NFC Wild Card Round. The Rams finished 10-8 on the season following the playoff loss. The team's defense gave up an average of 334 yards a game during the 2023 season. The Rams finished second in the NFC West during the regular season.

Morris served as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, finishing his tenure with a 17-31 record. He also acted as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, going 4-7 in 11 games that year. Morris also worked as an assistant for the Buccaneers, Falcons, and Washington football team. He coached in college briefly as an assistant at Kansas State, Cornell and Hofstra.

The Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks all missed the NFL playoffs in 2023. The Commanders and Panthers had losing seasons with more than 10 losses each. The Seahawks parted ways with long-time coach Pete Carroll, despite having a winning season in 2023 at 9-8.