Les Snead thinks that Rams DC Raheem Morris would be a great head coach.

The Los Angeles Rams season came to an end in a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Now, the offseason is here, and the Rams could be losing defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris has been great with the Rams, and now he could become a head coach.

Any time a defensive or offensive coordinator has a great resume in the NFL, they're going to start to look at head coaching positions. That is the case for Rams DC Raheem Morris, and Rams GM Les Snead gave him a strong review.

“No. 1, I think we all know, [he's a] great human being,” Les Snead said, according to an article from ESPN. “The guy is coded to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone no matter where you're at in the organization. What's awesome is, as he does that, you just see the respect flow back in his direction. He's coded for that. It's a superpower that I think would help any organization.”

That is high praise from the Rams GM. It's good to see Morris getting good reviews from the people he has worked with in LA.

“He's going to give any organization an edge just how collaborative he is,” Snead continued. “It's going to be an edge that most teams aren't going to be able to compete with. I know this, he'll be able to hire an unbelievable staff. Every coach who's any good, who's qualified, they're going to want to work for Raheem. And I'm pretty sure there'll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL's going to text him and want to come play for him.”

We'll see where Morris ends up next season, but after hearing how much everyone from the Rams likes him, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him land a good head coaching job.