Aaron Donald interview turns awkward after PR rep shuts down questions on Rams-Bengals fight

What was supposed to be a friendly joint practice between Super Bowl rivals quickly devolved into a mess. During the Los Angeles Rams’ joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, things got chippy in the final day. After a brief altercation, Aaron Donald swung TWO helmets at Bengals players. One of them seemingly connected as well.

After the aforementioned practice, Donald did not speak to the media at all. That doesn’t mean that the Rams star will escape scrutiny at some point. On Wednesday, Aaron Donald was asked about the Bengals incident. Donald, naturally, downplayed the incident. What went under the radar, though, was a P.R attempt to deflect the question away from the brawl. (via Mike Florio)

After the first question and answer from Donald, Zach Gelb continued to press the Rams star for more info. The reporter, associated with CBS Sports, asked about whether he was punished by the team. After another question, a P.R guy cut Gelb off and redirected attention to a product Donald was sponsoring.

The Bengals-Rams brawl in practice is just the latest in a long line of Aaron Donald’s violent tendencies on the field. The superstar defensive tackle was notorious for choking out opponents who didn’t please him exactly. He also had a flair for grabbing other players by their helmets.

The Rams may just sweep this new Aaron Donald incident under the rug. It’s not a good look, but it’s easy to see why’d they do that. Donald is one of their best players (arguably the best in the league). It would be unwise for a team from their standpoint to not stand behind their best player. Still, fans are hoping for even just a slap on the wrist.